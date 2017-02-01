If you've got the winter blues, cheer up, you've reached the mid-point of P.E.I.'s coldest season.

Using a 68-year average, Environment Canada calculates Feb. 1 is the dead of winter for Charlottetown, the day when the season typically stops getting colder, and starts getting warmer.

"We've been experiencing a meek and mild winter so far on P.E.I.," said CBC weather specialist Kevin "Boomer" Gallant.

Charlottetown's coldest day, on average Daytime high: -4 C Nighttime low: -13 C

But while on average temperatures start to rise in February, it is not a rule that applies every year.

"February is expected to be colder with a few passing storms," said Gallant.

"We will also see some short periods of above normal temperatures too."

That colder February will start early, with highs of just -13 C forecast through the weekend.

Dead of winter snow already passed

If winter snows are your issue, there is good news there as well. On average, half of Charlottetown's snow has fallen by Jan. 25.

Charlottetown has not seen a significant snowfall since Jan. 8, and the amount of snow on the ground officially hit trace amounts on Jan. 26.

But while it seems like a not very snowy winter, snowfall is actually running a little above average due to an early start.

Current total snowfall for the season is 172 centimetres at Charlottetown Airport. The average at the end of January is 159 centimetres.