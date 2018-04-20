Charlottetown eyes 100K cruise ship visitors in 2018

Port Charlottetown is hoping to break the 100,000-cruise-ship-passengers mark this season after falling short last year.

The port was expecting to pass 100,000 last year, but cancellations left the final total around 90,000, which was still a 30 per cent increase over 2016. Some of the cancellations were from weather, and others due to speed restrictions in the Gulf of St. Lawrence put in place to protect right whales.

Those restrictions are back this year, with some adjustments to help keep ships moving.

Corryn Clemence, business development manager for Port Charlottetown Harbour Authority, is expecting another record season. Many cruise lines will be making their first ever visit to P.E.I.

Port Charlottetown marked a record cruise season last year, says Corryn Clemence. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"They've been in the region and they just haven't made the call to Charlottetown," said Clemence.

"We've gone over and met with them, we've certainly encouraged them and I think our reputation speaks for itself in the industry. We have really high port ratings. The satisfaction rate with cruise lines and the passengers is incredibly high so I just think it's been a few years in the making."

With 92 ships on the schedule this year, the port expects nearly 120,000 passengers.

The first ship will visit May 2.

More P.E.I. news