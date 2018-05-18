Island woman pleads guilty to credit union theft

An Island woman who stole money from the credit union where she used to work has pleaded guilty to theft over $5,000.

25-year-old Abby Martina Gallant of Charlottetown entered the guilty plea today in provincial court and a charge of fraud over $5,000 was stayed.

According to court documents, Gallant stole the money from six customers of the Provincial Credit Union in Charlottetown over a two-year period ending in Oct. 2016.

Details of how and why were not discussed in court on Friday.

The defence and Crown both requested a pre-sentence report on the first-time offender.

The Crown said it will take about eight weeks to do the report and that it would be helpful because Gallant "has no prior criminal record." Although, he said, "this is a serious offence."

Gallant will return to court July 20th for sentencing.

