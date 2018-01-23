2 charges withdrawn in Charlottetown court martial
Withdrawn charges relate to prom night photos incident
Two of six charges against army reserve Capt. Todd Bannister have been withdrawn in court martial proceedings in Charlottetown.
Bannister, who has been suspended as commanding officer of the Charlottetown cadet corps, is accused of making inappropriate sexual remarks to female army cadets.
On Tuesday, the prosecutor told court there's no reasonable chance of conviction on two charges. They related to an incident in which cadets were posing at Charlottetown armouries in their prom dresses.
The charges were dropped because of new information that came to light last week. Prosecutor Major M. E. Leblond did not say what that information is.
Bannister's trial continues on the remaining charges.
The accusations include that he asked a female cadet for sex.
