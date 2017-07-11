Charlottetown Coun. Terry Bernard is concerned that the city's plans to build a new fire station will lead to the closure of an old one.

Bernard, councillor for Ward 10, said that he wants council to have a discussion about keeping Station 2 on St. Peters Road open after the new station is built at the intersection of Route 2 and Sherwood Road.

"My concern is that [in] Sherwood, Parkdale, Hillsborough Park and East Royalty, our older communities, the response time, although it may be in the realm of the proper response time, is still going to be longer for those residents," said Bernard.

He said that he agrees with plans for the new station, but thinks the city should consider keeping Station 2 open after the new fire hall is built.

'Have that discussion'

Bernard said he doesn't think a decision has been made yet and wants the issue debated at council.

"That's why I brought up tonight. I'd like to have that conversation," he said. "I think council needs to sit down and have that discussion."

Charlottetown Coun. Terry Bernard says council should discuss keeping Station 2 open after the new fire hall is built. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

Bernard also said that keeping the older fire hall open wouldn't be of much cost to the city because the province owns the land and the city doesn't pay to lease it.

"I'm not sure why we can't build a new station to service West Royalty, Winsloe and the industrial park, and continue to have Sherwood Station 2 running," he said.

"So everyone would win by having good response times."