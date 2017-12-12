The City of Charlottetown is one step closer to extending the hours of its winter parking ban. An amendment to the traffic bylaw passed first and second readings at city council Monday evening.

The updated bylaw will mean the on-street parking ban will be in effect starting at 11 p.m., rather than 1 a.m.

"When it's one to six, you can imagine how quickly that time goes. Eleven o'clock now, we have those … extra hours," said Coun. Terry Bernard, chair of public works.

The bylaw amendment still has to pass third reading in January before coming into effect.

Trial run last year

With several back to back storms last winter, the city implemented the 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. ban on a trial basis. Though it wasn't part of the bylaw, Bernard explained the city was able to do so under the police act.

Coun. Terry Bernard said extending the hours of the parking ban will make it easier for crews to efficiently clear streets. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Bernard said the trial run last year went well, and crews were able to clear city streets more effectively. He said he hasn't heard any complaints from residents about the extended hours.

"Once you get the snow out of the way and the streets opened up, people are pretty happy," he said.

Bars not affected

While the new ban will start at 11 p.m., Bernard said it shouldn't affect businesses downtown that are open later. He said snowplows don't usually make it downtown until later in the night.

"Those streets that are used by the bars, we're allowing them the time to be able to you know, if they're in the bars and they're there till two o'clock in the morning, we're not going to be down there ticketing and towing," said Bernard.