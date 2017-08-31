Motorists in Charlottetown and Summerside may want to revise their travel plans Thursday.

In Charlottetown, the traffic light sensors at the intersection of Belvedere Avenue and North River Road are being replaced. The work will start about 8 a.m. and should be finished around noon.

The city says contractors will attempt to keep the intersection open and, at a minimum, will have one-way, alternating traffic in the intersection.

Motorists should watch for direction from workers on site.

Sidewalks in the area will not be affected. Motorists should expect delays or seek alternate routes.

In Summerside, water main work is continuing on South Drive, between Bayview Drive and Water Street.