Charlottetown Coun. Bob Doiron went after the chair of the city's public works committee at city council Monday night for what he described as an unfair distribution of Christmas decorations.

Doiron said he and his wife were pleased with how beautiful the downtown looks, but when they drove around to other parts of the city, they were disturbed by what they saw.

'We deserve our fair share,' says Coun. Bob Doiron. (Sarah MacMIllan/CBC)

"We went to some of the community centres and they were lit up and looked very, very nice and I was really impressed. And then I go to mine and we don't have a Christmas tree, we don't have a light or anything," he said.

"I think we deserve our fair share. You go through a ward in East Royalty there and it looks like Santa's Village."

'One city'

The East Royalty ward is represented by Terry Bernard, chair of the public works committee. Bernard said the city doesn't decorate by ward.

"Staff basically looks at the high traffic areas," he said.

"They're trying to make the city look beautiful. They're not looking at wards. The city of Charlottetown is one city."

The city doesn't decorate by ward, says Coun. Terry Bernard. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Doiron was not impressed with that response.

"The people elected me to fight for their rights, and what comes with that is a fair share," he said.

"It may be trivial for some people, but for me, I just want what's equal for my ward."

Bernard asked Doiron to be specific about places that could be decorated, and said staff could look into whether adding decorations there is possible.