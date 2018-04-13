Charlottetown man charged in child porn case

Some of the victims in a child pornography case in Charlottetown did not know their intimate pictures were being posted to the internet, say Charlottetown police.

A 27-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with five counts of publishing an intimate image without consent and three counts relating to child pornography.

The investigation into the pictures was launched in March. That investigation uncovered victims who were not aware their pictures were available on the internet, police said.

The accused has been released on conditions, including a condition of not possessing or using any electronic device that can access the internet.

