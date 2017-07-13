A Charlottetown hotel that dropped its Best Western affiliation late last year has a new owner.

The Charlottetown Inn and Conference Centre on Grafton Street has been purchased by First Canadian Management Corp. (FCMC), a group of companies headquartered in Burnaby, B.C., that owns hotels in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta.

"Looking forward, we hope to enhance the quality of the guest experience at this hotel," FCMC president and CEO Fayaz Manji said in a statement. "We also look to continue our expansion plan vis-a-vis future strategic geographic aquisitions as we grow our portfolio."



The former Best Western Charlottetown on Grafton Street rebranded on Dec. 1, becoming the independent Charlottetown Inn and Conference Centre.

General manager Wayne Cotton said at the time that management had decided the appeal of the Charlottetown name was enough for the marketing of the hotel, without the support of Best Western.

The 143-unit hotel includes 8,000 square feet of meeting space.