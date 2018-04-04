Charlottetown welcoming to new immigrants, study finds

Residents of Charlottetown have been noticing an influx of immigrants in their neighbourhoods, a growing ethnic diversity, and they like what they see, a new study out of Dalhousie University has found.

The Perceptions of Change Project reached 460 Charlottetown residents by telephone, and asked them a variety of questions about changes in the city, regarding the economy, infrastructure and housing, as well as about immigration and diversity.

Virtually all respondents, 99 per cent, had noticed an increase in immigrants living in the city in the last five to 10 years. A majority, 57 per cent, said the changes were for the better, with another 40 per cent not seeing the immigrants making a significant difference. Just three per cent judged things changing for the worse.

"Residents are noticing new folks around town, and generally they are open to the changes they see," said lead researcher Harold Ramos in a news release.

Enjoying amenities

Residents were also happy about the economy, with 62 per cent believing the economy had improved.

Infrastructure in the city also got high marks, with large majorities agreeing or agreeing strongly that key amenities were readily available.

Recreation facilities: 80%.

Public transit: 66%.

Shops and stores: 69%.

Parks and green spaces: 89%.

Residents were concerned, however, about the increasing cost of living in the city, with 76 per cent disagreeing or strongly disagreeing that the city had become more affordable.

The survey was conducted from May 24 to June 26 of last year. It has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

