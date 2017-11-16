The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce was high on beer and weed Wednesday night.

Microbreweries and a marijuana production facility were big winners the 12th annual President's Excellence Awards.

Gahan House Pub: Excellence in Business.

P.E.I. Brewing Company: Excellence in Export.

Upstreet Brewery: Retail Excellence.

Canada's Island Garden: Emerging Business.

Island technology pioneer Jamie Hill won Entrepreneur of the Year, and Grant Thornton earned the Workplace Excellence Award.

On the philanthropic side, Peter Mullins was named Volunteer of the Year and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation was honoured with the Not-for-Profit Excellence Award.