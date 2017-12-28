Charlottetown will not be holding its New Year's Eve celebration in Victoria Park on Sunday due to the cold weather.

In a written statement released Thursday, the city said the extreme cold and forecast for the next few days led organizers to cancel the event out of concern for public safety.

"The outdoor event was to be held in Victoria Park, which would have little to no shelter for the public to warm up. With the low temperatures and wind chill, the event organizers felt the risk of frost bite was too high to host an event intended for families."

According to Environment Canada, the high on Sunday is expected to be -13 C, but will feel colder with the wind chill.