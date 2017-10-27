A Charlottetown musician is looking for clarity on the rules for busking in the city.

Jackson Georg Beatty usually plays his harp in front of the basilica but last Monday, he and a friend were performing in front of a store on Victoria Row when police came by and asked them to move.

There's no rule against busking during daylight hours in Charlottetown, but Beatty says street musicians need more guidance on where they can and can't perform.

"I felt bad for the police officer who had to take time out of his day when he could have done something more useful," Beatty said.

"Because if I read the law and it clearly stated where I could and could not play, then I could just decide where I was going to play and the police won't have to waste their time."

Charlottetown police say he was asked to move because he was impeding pedestrian traffic.

Different than panhandlers

Dawn Alan, executive director of Downtown Charlottetown Inc., says buskers add to the downtown experience.

"I don't believe panhandlers and buskers should be treated in the same way. The latter bring ambiance to the street and are often playing for pleasure and exposure more so than for money," she said in an email.

Alan said she knows Beatty, and found it hard to believe that someone would have complained about his music.

Jackson Georg Beatty says he usually plays the harp outside of the basilica but was playing on Victoria Row when police asked him to move. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"I met Jackson Beatty this summer, drawn in by his music," she said. "He is a talented musician with a very unique instrument ... we in fact, invited him to perform at the market.

"We do want buskers on our streets where they can practice their craft and entertain locals and visitors."

Alan said Downtown Charlottetown Inc. plans to meet with police in coming weeks to discuss best practices.

Downtown Charlottetown Inc. would like the city to adopt the same approach as Fredericton and Moncton — establishing places for busking, auditioning people and giving them two-year licences.

Not all created equally

Alan said finding talented buskers isn't always easy and when they are available and willing to play in public spaces, they should be given the chance.

But she admits not all buskers are created equally.

"If through the summer, you are in an older building, second floor where it's hot, and you have to keep your window open – only to find there is a sax player who only knows one song or a singer who doesn't know any of the right keys under your window for eight hours a day, well that's just cruel."