People in Charlottetown will have a chance to meet councillors and city staff next month to learn more about the city's operating budget, and ask questions.

The city will host a pre-budget open house in January.

'It's just about being as open and transparent as possible.' — Coun. Melissa Hilton

Finance committee chair Coun. Melissa Hilton said she wants people to have a chance to see how tax dollars are spent and give any suggestions they may have.

"There's always been some feedback from residents and even city council with regards to how to we open it up to the public more," said Hilton.

"The last two years we did try something new, and we opened it up to email and letters and phone calls. And now we're just going a little step further. It's just about being as open and transparent as possible for the upcoming budget year."

The drop-in event will be held at city hall the evening of Jan. 10. The city is also accepting budget feedback via email, social media, or by letter.