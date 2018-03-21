The City of Charlottetown posted a much larger surplus than expected in 2017, with the biggest chunk of the savings coming from a minimal need to clear snow over the winter.

The city projected a slim surplus of $813 last March, but is now looking at a $2.3 million surplus.

In all, the city saved almost $2 million in expenditures, with about $800,000 of that coming from the contingency budget, which is often eaten up by snow clearing.

Some of that unspent contingency is also to cover the costs of new contracts being negotiated with city unions. The shoe is yet to drop on those, and that contingency has been transferred to the upcoming year.

The city was also able to shave expenditures by small amounts in most line items.

Busy downtown streets

On the revenue side, the city did particularly well with parking, gathering about $360,000 more than expected from parking meters and parking garages.

City CAO Peter Kelly a busy summer in the city.

"We had a great tourism year last year, and as a result both on the street and off the street we increased revenues," he said.

An extra long fiscal year

This year's $2.3 million surplus is transferred to the upcoming year's budget, and with the help of that the city is projecting a $4,962 surplus.

With changes in the Municipal Government Act, the city is changing its fiscal year to match the provinces. Starting in 2019, the fiscal year will run from April to April rather than on the calendar year.

To make that change, this year's fiscal will be Jan.1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

