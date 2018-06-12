Skip to Main Content
Charlottetown boardwalk more expensive than planned
Builders have found a problem with the Charlottetown boardwalk between HMCS Queen Charlottetown and the Maritime Electric pumping station, and it's going to cost the city more money.

No way to determine condition of base material in advance, says city

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The section of the boardwalk should be open again for the summer. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

The boardwalk is being replaced, and when builders tore it up, they found the base material underneath it needs to be replaced as well.

Council approved a further $56,000 for the project at its meeting Monday night. Parks and recreation staff said there was no way to determine the condition of the base material before the boardwalk was taken up.

The work is still expected to be completed for this summer.

With files from Natalia Goodwin

