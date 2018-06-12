Charlottetown boardwalk more expensive than planned

Builders have found a problem with the Charlottetown boardwalk between HMCS Queen Charlottetown and the Maritime Electric pumping station, and it's going to cost the city more money.

The boardwalk is being replaced, and when builders tore it up, they found the base material underneath it needs to be replaced as well.

Council approved a further $56,000 for the project at its meeting Monday night. Parks and recreation staff said there was no way to determine the condition of the base material before the boardwalk was taken up.

The work is still expected to be completed for this summer.

