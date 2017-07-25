A 28-year-old man from Charlottetown has been arrested for allegedly threatening another man with a knife.
Charlottetown Police Services received a complaint Monday at 1:46 p.m. Police said the complainant told them the other man approached him, and threatened him while brandishing a knife.
The man was arrested, and held in custody at the Provincial Correction Centre. He will appear in court at a later date.
Police said the two men were known to each other, and that the victim didn't sustain any injuries.
