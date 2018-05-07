Could a new asphalt plant be coming to Charlottetown?

Chapman Brothers Construction is planning to build an asphalt plant in Charlottetown just north of Sherwood Road and Mount Edward Road — pending public consultation and rezoning.

It just doesn't fit in with the current businesses on the street. — Warren Phillips

Right now, most of the property in question is zoned for low-density residential use.

"A family is going to own this business," said real estate consultant Brian Gillis, the spokesperson for the project.

"They come from a rural area in Souris. They have a strong commitment for preserving and protecting the environment and that's a cornerstone of their plan for this site," Gillis said.

Gillis explained the 21-acre site was chosen because of proximity to approved trucking routes, it is adjacent to an existing asphalt plant and it is located in an industrial part of the city.

Addressing environmental concerns

Some neighbours are concerned about the proposed project including Warren Phillips, who owns Phillips Auto Sales on the Sherwood Road.

Chapman Bros. plans to build a new asphalt plant here on Sherwood Road, right next to an existing plant. (Katerina Georgieva)

"The smoke and pollution from the vehicles going in and out, and the dust and dirt — it's got to devalue your property," Phillips said, adding that he's also concerned about environmental issues that could arise from dirt and noise levels.

Gillis explained that "state-of-the-art" technology will be used.

"This is a brand-new plant," he said.

"It has the ability to recapture significant amounts of the particulates. They get vacuumed into what is called a bagger and do not leave the plant. The same with respect to the gases that are used in combustion. They get re-circulated and re-burned," Gillis said.

"Every measure that can be used to make this an environmentally-appropriate technology has been built into this plant."

'It just doesn't fit'

Though there is already an asphalt plant down the road, Phillips said he has built around it, and that it's far enough away that it doesn't affect him much.

Warren Phillips, the owner of Phillips Auto Sales at Sherwood and Mt. Edward roads, says he's written a letter to City councillors and the mayor to express his concerns about the project. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"It just doesn't fit in with the current businesses on the street," he said of the proposed new plant. "It's not something that I don't think too many people would want in their back yard, is an asphalt plant."

Public meeting this week

Gillis said that he understands how some might have questions about the project, but also said much of the area is industrial.

'Every measure that can be used to make this an environmentally-appropriate technology has been built into this plant,' says project spokesperson Brian Gillis. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

A public meeting on the project is scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Rodd Charlottetown Hotel. Gillis invites anyone with questions to attend.

Phillips has written a letter to City councillors and Charlottetown's mayor with his concerns, and said he plans to attend the meeting.

If the company's application is successful, it plans to have the plant up and running this summer.

More P.E.I. News: