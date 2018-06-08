Charlottetown arts awards recognize wide array of performing, visual artists
Ron Irving given lifetime achievement award
The City of Charlottetown presented awards honouring members of its cultural community on Friday afternoon.
The Charlottetown Arts and Culture Awards recognized a diverse group: a photographer, a musician, a screenwriter, a comedian and a long-time member of the Island's theatre community.
Ron Irving — the founding artistic director of Theatre PEI and director of more than 100 plays during his career — was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Irving was also creator of The Venerables, a seniors' theatre troupe that toured Canada for 25 years. Most recently he wrote and directed the Black Island History play Old Stock.
Other awards went to:
- John Sylvester, photographer: Artistic Excellence Award.
- Emilee Sorrey, musician: Emerging Artist Award.
- Louise Lalonde, screenwriter: Champion of the Arts.
Spotlight awards were presented to comedian Sam MacDonald and actor, dancer and choreographer Morgan Wagner.