Charlottetown's Art in the Open festival returns for it's seventh straight year.

On Saturday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. to midnight, people can visit Art in the Open exhibits in downtown Charlottetown.

Formed out of a partnership among the City of Charlottetown, This Town Is Small, Inc. and the Confederation Centre Art Gallery, the annual festival showcases a variety of contemporary art set in downtown Charlottetown.

Charlottetown a 'perfect canvas'

Festival organizer Becka Viau encourages festival goers to take their time exploring through Art in the Open sites.

"You don't need a set plan, but there will be some scheduled performances that should not be missed … overall, my advice for festival goers is to plan for a journey of the imagination, that can take a few hours, and have fun," Viau said in a news release.

Charlottetown Mayor Clifford Lee said the city is a "perfect canvas" for the Art in Open festival.

"The city's historic buildings and open green spaces provide the perfect canvas for Art in the Open and we are so proud to host this amazing event each year," he said in the news release.

"Attending this event is such a unique experience and I encourage residents and visitors to explore the city during this magical evening."