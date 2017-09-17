Charlottetown police have arrested and charged two people with impaired driving and two others with assault since Friday night.

At 8:20 p.m. on Friday, police arrested a man from Marshfield, P.E.I., on Connolly Street for allegedly assaulting a female, according to a police news release.

On Saturday, police were called to a vehicle that struck a house on Dorchester Street at 5:53 a.m.

Police determined the driver, a 20-year-old Charlottetown man, was impaired and arrested him.

2 arrests Sunday morning

According to another release, police saw a woman assaulting another woman during a patrol on Great George Street at 1:55 a.m. on Sunday.

Police arrested the 24-year-old Stratford, P.E.I., woman for assault.

Neither woman was injured, according to the release.

At 5:12 a.m. on Sunday, police received a complaint about an impaired driver on Euston Street.

After locating the suspect vehicle, police determined the driver, a man from St. Ann, was impaired and arrested him.

The four men and women will appear in provincial court at a later date.