Charlottetown police have arrested and charged two people with impaired driving and two others with assault since Friday night.
At 8:20 p.m. on Friday, police arrested a man from Marshfield, P.E.I., on Connolly Street for allegedly assaulting a female, according to a police news release.
On Saturday, police were called to a vehicle that struck a house on Dorchester Street at 5:53 a.m.
Police determined the driver, a 20-year-old Charlottetown man, was impaired and arrested him.
2 arrests Sunday morning
According to another release, police saw a woman assaulting another woman during a patrol on Great George Street at 1:55 a.m. on Sunday.
Police arrested the 24-year-old Stratford, P.E.I., woman for assault.
Neither woman was injured, according to the release.
At 5:12 a.m. on Sunday, police received a complaint about an impaired driver on Euston Street.
After locating the suspect vehicle, police determined the driver, a man from St. Ann, was impaired and arrested him.
The four men and women will appear in provincial court at a later date.
