A P.E.I. emergency women's shelter is at capacity this week — and that means it's running low on beds and much needed supplies.

Anderson House Shelter in Charlottetown recently posted a plea for donations, including items such as deodorant, which it had run out of.

"Right now we are quite full and have been for about a week and a half at least," said Danya O'Malley, the executive director of P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Services, which runs the shelter. "No one is going anywhere quickly."

Anderson House has an 18 bed capacity and can accommodate Island women and their children.

'We never know who may call'

O'Malley said since it's an especially busy time at the shelter, staff would appreciate any donations of food, household supplies and toiletries.

"It's always stressful when we're full, because we never know who may call and need to leave a situation in haste," she said.

O'Malley added that the while the shelter is seeking donations, it knows it can count on the generosity of Islanders to help them through a challenging situation.

"I absolutely love the outpouring of care that we get from the community when we put out requests," she said. "It's just, it's so appreciated. We ask and we always receive. It's very, very heartwarming."