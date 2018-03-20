The Charlottetown Airport is hosting one of two open houses for taxi drivers Tuesday afternoon.

Last month, the airport authority announced changes to the taxi system that will open up the airport to individual drivers from the four Charlottetown taxi companies rather than relying solely on one.

It's important for drivers to know what the system will look like and for the airport to get feedback on the plans from taxi drivers, said Charlottetown Airport Authority CEO Doug Newson.

"Although we've decided to go in this sort of new direction, we still have a bit of time before May first implementation date," Newson said.

"We want to engage with the drivers and those that are dealing with passengers on a daily basis to hear their thoughts, concerns, questions, ideas, that sort of thing before we officially launch on May first."

The hope is that the new system will offer better service for people going to and from the airport and will also be worthwhile for taxi drivers, Newson said.

There will be another open house Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at the airport.

More P.E.I. News