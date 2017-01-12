More than 350,000 people used Charlottetown Airport in 2016, setting a new record for annual passengers.

The previous record was set in 2014, with just under 318,000 passengers. 2015 was also a strong year for the airport.

Airport passenger numbers 2016 354,234 2015 316,628 2014 317,827

"It demonstrates to our air carrier partners that when new air service and capacity is added out of Charlottetown, both Islanders and visitors will support it," said Airport CEO Doug Newson in a news release.

Traffic at the airport has grown 57 per cent in the last 10 years.

The airport expects another strong year with Canada's 150th celebrations in 2017.