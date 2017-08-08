Charlottetown Airport has had some good news and bad news this week.

On the good news front, airport CEO Doug Newson said passenger traffic is on pace for another record summer.

July topped the previous one-month record set last August, with 52,754 passengers, and this August is forecast to break the record again, said Newson.

"The last four months have all seen between five and 10 per cent growth to a point where we're now up about four per cent over last year," he said.

"We've always said as long as we can add the capacity we're confident that we can fill the airplanes, especially during the peak summer season."

Winter flight cut

On the bad news front, WestJet has pulled its direct flight from Charlottetown to Orlando, which it had been running in the winter months.

In an email to CBC News, WestJet said it did not see the demand necessary to maintain the route.

Newson said the loss of the weekly flight is not a significant financial concern for the airport, but he does regret the loss of a convenient, direct flight south in the winter for Islanders.