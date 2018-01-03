Travellers were allowed back into the Charlottetown airport after an incident led to an evacuation on Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious package at the airport, said Charlottetown deputy police chief Gary McGuigan.

"The airport security called, they had a suspicious package at boarding. The airport followed their protocol and evacuated the airport," McGuigan said. "Police, along with airport security, did an assessment and there was no threat after the assessment was done."

Canine unit on site

He said the assessment involved determining where the package was from and what it contained. The RCMP canine unit was also on site, McGuigan said.

The airport said on Twitter that Charlottetown Police Services were on scene at 3:43 p.m. Approximately 20 minutes later, travellers were allowed back into the terminal.

There has been an incident at the Charlottetown Airport. We have evacuated the building. Charlottetown Police are on the scene. More information to follow. — @flyYYG

Police have cleared the airport. Travellers are now allowed back into the terminal building. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused. — @flyYYG

Normal operations resumed just after 4 p.m.