There was a big increase in traffic between American airports and Charlottetown Airport in 2016, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.

The American traffic was part of a mix that led to a record year for the airport last year.

Statistics Canada reported an increase of 22 per cent in American airport passenger traffic, which contributed to a 12 per cent increase in traffic overall. American traffic made up 12 per cent of total traffic in 2016.

Numbers include inbound and outbound

The Statistics Canada numbers include Americans coming to P.E.I. and Islanders heading to the U.S., but tourism numbers suggest a significant amount of the traffic was inbound.

As measured in overnight stays, provincial tourism numbers show a 17.5 per cent increase in American tourism in 2016.

That increase comes in spite of changes that could have led to a drop in American tourism and more Islanders heading for the States.

Delta Airlines shut down a direct flight between Charlottetown and New York in 2015, and WestJet added seasonal service between Charlottetown and Orlando.