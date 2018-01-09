It was another record-setting year for passenger traffic at Charlottetown Airport in 2017.

There was almost a five per cent increase in the number of passengers using the airport over 2016 — which was itself a record-setting year.

More than 370,000 passengers came or went from the airport in 2017.

The increase is tied to the strong tourism season, said airport authority CEO Doug Newson, with the biggest jumps from May to September.

Air Canada's decision to operate larger planes this summer also contributed, Newson added.