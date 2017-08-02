The federal government announced more than $382,000 in funding Wednesday for improvements to community spaces in Charlottetown.

The funding will support five projects, including upgrades to recreational, cultural and social infrastructure, which will enable community groups to better serve the region, according to a news release.

The organizations and groups set to benefit from the funding include:

The PEI Humane Society, which is receiving $250,000 to redevelop areas of its facility to better serve animals and visitors.

Capital Area Recreation Inc., which is receiving $79,439 to convert underused space to spectator viewing, create a multi-purpose programming space and upgrade a narrow staircase to improve safety and traffic flow.

Holland College, which is receiving $29,325 to renovate existing community space to enhance rehearsal and performance area.

Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean inc. is receiving $15,000 to reconfigure and renovate community space to increase functionality.

The Charlottetown Farmers' Market Co-operative Association is receiving $8,500 to replace indoor and outdoor lights with LED lighting to reduce energy consumption.

The new funding was announced in Charlottetown by Sean Casey, who is parliamentary secretary to the minister of Canadian heritage and member of parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the minister of innovation, science and economic development and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) Navdeep Bains.

"These investments will support five projects to help mark our nation's 150th anniversary," Bains said in a news release. "There's no better way to mark this milestone than to celebrate the places that bring us together – the places that allow us to stay fit, unwind and connect with our friends and neighbours."

The executive director of of the PEI Humane Society, Marla Somersall said its share of the funding will help the organization continue to support and care for up to 1,200 animals a year.

"It's a busy spot, and we're looking forward to having an addition to the building where we have a few goals in mind, particularly a multi-purpose room that's going to allow us to do education for people in the community on how to better care for their pets," she said.

The funding for the five projects was allocated under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, a $300-million fund that was established to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday through investments in community spaces. Of that amount, up to $33.2 million is being invested across Atlantic Canada.