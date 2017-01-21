When it comes to money and budgets, almost everyone has an opinion. The City of Charlottetown wants to hear some of those suggestions from residents, before it begins the process of planning and creating its 2017 budget.

"We're encouraging the public to get involved and send us feedback on how they think money should be spent on services and programs," said councillor Melissa Hilton, chair of the city's finance, audit and tendering committee.

"We have limited resources, so we want to know what the public feels should be the priorities. Everything is fair game — from street repairs to new playing fields or even capital projects."

Variety of ways

This marks the fourth budget in a row the city has asked for public input. In an effort to garner as many ideas as possible, residents are being offered of variety of ways to connect on social media.

City hall is accepting submissions until January 31. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Submissions can be made on the city's Facebook page, via email, or on Twitter using hashtag #ChtownBudget.

Written submissions can be dropped off at the main floor reception desk at city hall at 199 Queen Street with the envelope clearly marked to the attention of the Finance Department.

You can also reach city finance manager Scott Ryan directly by phone at 902-629-6904 with input.

Public engaged

The city said an open approach allows residents to get involved and better understand the budget. It also helps the city be aware of what's important to its residents.

"We have been fortunate that growth and development allow us to continue to improve the services we offer," said Hilton.

"We also know there is always room for more improvements. This is an opportunity for our citizens to let us know how they would like to see their tax dollars spent. We want to see the public enganged."

All comments must be submitted no later than 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.