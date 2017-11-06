Charles Curley, executive director of the Liberal Party of P.E.I., resigned Thursday due to medical reasons.

Curley made the decision to step down after ongoing conversations with his doctor, said Scott Barry, president of the P.E.I. Liberal Association.

Curley was hired by the party in March.

"The P.E.I. Liberal Association has benefited from the effort, skill, and energy Charles Curley brought to the executive director role since he accepted the position in March," said Barry.

The executive director position is currently vacant, said Barry, however Ronnie McPhee, a cabinet liaison with the provincial government, is taking an unpaid leave of absence from his job to help the party with its operations.