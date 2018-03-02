A Queens County septage hauler is facing numerous charges after raw sewage was disposed in a farmer's field.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety said a conservation officer responded to a complaint in August from a farmer about raw sewage in one of his fields.

The department said that after an investigation, a septage hauler has been charged with two counts of trespassing, two counts under the Environmental Protection Act related to disposal of septage, as well as charges of mischief under the Criminal Code of Canada.

The department added that the farmer suffered a "substantial loss as the affected field will no longer be used to produce root crops for human consumption."

The case will be before the courts in late March.