P.E.I.'s Janet Charchuk will leave the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria with some hardware.

Charchuk won gold in the women's 15th division 100 metre snowshoe on Monday.

The Alberton native ran the race in 35.25 seconds, more than a second ahead of the second place finisher.

Charchuk is one of two Island athletes at the games. She travelled with figure skater Alyssa Chapman.