The P.E.I. Fishermen's Association is looking forward to doing business under the new trade deal with the European Union.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Europe this week to mark the approval of the deal by the European Union.

"I know processors and shippers are going to benefit for sure … hopefully it trickles down to the harvesters," said Craig Avery, president of the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association.

"Hopefully it will open up new markets. It's definitely a good deal for fishers here in Atlantic Canada."

Looking for higher prices

There won't be any more seafood pulled out of the waters around P.E.I. because of the deal, said Avery. Most fisheries are controlled by quotas or the amount that can be caught.

But Avery is hopeful fishermen will see a better price.

"Every time there's tariffs taken off there seems to be new players that come forward," he said.

With more competition among buyers Avery believes some of the benefits of the deal will come back to fishermen.

The trade deal will also bring competition from European suppliers, but Avery doesn't think those competitors will have an impact on the P.E.I. fishing industry.