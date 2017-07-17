A new show called Celtic Couples premiering at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall in Charlotteown this Thursday will feature three Maritime couples performing Celtic music.

The show is the brainchild of Zakk Cormier and Colette Cheverie of P.E.I., who will play traditional Irish and Scottish folk songs and ballads.

"I did a lot of travelling and I played at a lot of different festivals and it seems to be a pretty common theme," said Cormier of the show's concept. "I thought it would be a good show to bring to the Island."

The show will the be performing debut for Cheverie and Cormier, who graduated from Holland College's School of Performing Arts a few years ago.

'Very excited'

"We're both very excited to start off the summer doing that," said Cheverie, who's optimistic the show will be a success and will hopefully be repeated.

Ben Miller and Anita MacDonald will be one of three Celtic couples performing in Charlottetown Thursday. (Ben Miller and Anita MacDonald/Facebook )

Cormier and Cheverie will be joined onstage by Ben Miller and Anita MacDonald from Nova Scotia, who play toe-tapping traditional dance music on Scottish border pipes and Cape Breton fiddle.

Catherine Gallant and Ian McInnis from western P.E.I. will play a fusion of traditional styles including high-energy French Canadian and Irish, also incorporating bagpipes.

Each couple has been rehearsing separately and will come together for the first time on Thursday.

Tickets are $20 can be purchased at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall box office or online at Ticket Pro. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.