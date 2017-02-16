Island farmers are showcasing their favourite photos of their farms, to celebrate Canada's Agriculture Day, marked on Feb. 16.

'#CdnAgDay is everyday'

The next generation

Many put the focus on the next generation of Island farmers.

No storm days

And government and politicians — including P.E.I. MP and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food Lawrence MacAulay — chimed in underlying the importance of agriculture for the Island and for Canada.

Do you have a favourite Island farming photo to share? Send it to us via direct message on the CBC Prince Edward Island Facebook page, tag us on Instagram @CBCPEI, tweet us @CBCPEI or submit to Compass Photo of the Day.