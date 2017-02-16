Island farmers are showcasing their favourite photos of their farms, to celebrate Canada's Agriculture Day, marked on Feb. 16.

'#CdnAgDay is everyday'

#CdnAgDay is everyday for the farmers and family's of #peipotatoes and farming in general pic.twitter.com/2PNNhq8Biz — @MacFarlane82

It's #CdnAgDay, and I'm proud to come from a 4th generation family farm. I love working with Canadian farmers...both potatoes and dairy! pic.twitter.com/micyQKTcDN — @rbarrettPEI

The next generation

Many put the focus on the next generation of Island farmers.

After the #Planting is done we have to get the #PEIPotatoes all hilled up for the summer My #Sidekick can get a little lazy #CdnAgDay #PEI pic.twitter.com/MtTSoWrNuJ — @MorganSmallman

Happy #CdnAgDay #peipotatoes #pei #agmorethanever. 7th generation to pick spuds on our #FamilyFarm. pic.twitter.com/9f3zeyfqv0 — @mary2mike

No storm days

And government and politicians — including P.E.I. MP and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food Lawrence MacAulay — chimed in underlying the importance of agriculture for the Island and for Canada.

Only fitting that on #CdnAgDay we are reminded that farmers do not get storm days. They work 365 days/year. #PEI pic.twitter.com/VXJzvogHLQ — @JamiePEI

It’s #CdnAgDay! Let’s celebrate the world-class food we love & the Canadians who make it! #CdnAg #thankafarmer pic.twitter.com/rkM2WYcJhi — @L_MacAulay

Did you know 1 in 8 Canadian jobs are in the agriculture sector? #CdnAgDay pic.twitter.com/DXRpBWUkXb — @InfoPEI

