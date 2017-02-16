Island farmers are showcasing their favourite photos of their farms, to celebrate Canada's Agriculture Day, marked on Feb. 16.
'#CdnAgDay is everyday'
#CdnAgDay is everyday for the farmers and family's of #peipotatoes and farming in general pic.twitter.com/2PNNhq8Biz—
@MacFarlane82
It's #CdnAgDay, and I'm proud to come from a 4th generation family farm. I love working with Canadian farmers...both potatoes and dairy! pic.twitter.com/micyQKTcDN—
@rbarrettPEI
The next generation
Many put the focus on the next generation of Island farmers.
Happy #CdnAgDay #peipotatoes #pei #agmorethanever pic.twitter.com/E6ERRAuoqT—
@kemurray33
After the #Planting is done we have to get the #PEIPotatoes all hilled up for the summer My #Sidekick can get a little lazy #CdnAgDay #PEI pic.twitter.com/MtTSoWrNuJ—
@MorganSmallman
#CdnAgDay post your fav picture from the farm! @AgMoreThanEver @KMaynard66 @kemurray33 @PEIPotatoes @WaughJ2 @farmerwaugh @greengablealpac pic.twitter.com/oq99yhRLyN—
@BryMay14
Happy #CdnAgDay #peipotatoes #pei #agmorethanever. 7th generation to pick spuds on our #FamilyFarm. pic.twitter.com/9f3zeyfqv0—
@mary2mike
No storm days
And government and politicians — including P.E.I. MP and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food Lawrence MacAulay — chimed in underlying the importance of agriculture for the Island and for Canada.
Only fitting that on #CdnAgDay we are reminded that farmers do not get storm days. They work 365 days/year. #PEI pic.twitter.com/VXJzvogHLQ—
@JamiePEI
It’s #CdnAgDay! Let’s celebrate the world-class food we love & the Canadians who make it! #CdnAg #thankafarmer pic.twitter.com/rkM2WYcJhi—
@L_MacAulay
Did you know 1 in 8 Canadian jobs are in the agriculture sector? #CdnAgDay pic.twitter.com/DXRpBWUkXb—
@InfoPEI
Do you have a favourite Island farming photo to share? Send it to us via direct message on the CBC Prince Edward Island Facebook page, tag us on Instagram @CBCPEI, tweet us @CBCPEI or submit to Compass Photo of the Day.
On #CdnAgDay we're grateful to farmers in Atlantic Canada and across the country for the work they do and the food they grow! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Hsizo0LeeT—
@acornorganic
