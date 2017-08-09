Islanders Jeff Squires and Steve Coady have been nominated for big awards at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards held on Sept. 10.

Jeff Squires, CEO of Whitecap Entertainment, the producers of the Cavendish Beach Music Festival, is nominated for Country Festival, Fair or Exhibition of the Year.

Steve Coady, vice president of radio promotion at Warner Music Canada is nominated for Record Company Person of the Year.

The 2017 CCMA Awards will air from Saskatoon on Sunday, Sept. 10.