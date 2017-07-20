It wasn't an easy decision for Connor Hirtle to go back to Cavendish Beach Music Festival this year, but he said ultimately, he's glad he decided to go.

Two years earlier Hirtle, then in his early 20s, attended the festival, and was paralyzed after breaking his neck and injuring his spinal cord jumping into a swimming pool.

Moving on

Going back to the event was important for Hirtle to help him move on — and he said ultimately it was the opportunity to see the Zac Brown Band that convinced him it was worth the risk.

"I felt it was needed, just for my mental aspect of things, to sort of get it out of the way. I knew I'd go back there again in the future, maybe not this soon," he said.

Hirtle recalled the July 11, 2015, incident that left him paralyzed. He said it was a Saturday and he and about 20 friends were lounging around a pool at an Island campground.

He got some ketchup and mustard on his back, and jumped in the pool to wash it off. When it didn't wash off, he jumped in again, but this time, something seriously went wrong.

'I couldn't stand up'

"I don't know how — but I blacked out for a second. When I came to, I was face down in the water, sort of wondering what the heck was going on," he said.

"I couldn't stand up. I couldn't lift my head."

Hirtle got the chance to have a picture taken with the Zac Brown Band. (Andy Sapp)

A friend pulled him out of the water. Hirtle was transported to Charlottetown and then airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax for treatment of a broken neck and a spinal cord injury to the fifth vertebrae.

Hirtle said that at the time of the injury, all he could do was lift his arms slightly. But after intensive rehabilitation in Halifax and Regina, he now has movement in his biceps, shoulders and wrist extensors and patchy sensations from his collarbone down.

"So, it's definitely better … But, I'm always hopeful there will be more," he said.

Lifted above the crowd

At this year's festival, Hirtle returned with a lot of support from family and friends. During one of the performances, Hirtle's brother and friend lifted him above the crowd in his wheelchair.

"It was just a crazy experience. It was a good first experience, I guess. It was just really fun," he said.

Hirtle also posed for a picture with the band he wanted to see the most — the Zac Brown Band.

Determined to walk again

Even with the adversity Hirtle has faced, he is hopeful for the future.

Hirtle studies business administration at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax and is working for the summer at Kinduct Technologies.

Hirtle also said he is determined to walk again.

"I can't say I'm not because that's me giving up in a sense. But, I have a strong belief I'll be back up on my feet at some point in time in my life," he said.