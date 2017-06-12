A man walking alone along the north shore in Orby Head, P.E.I., in the Cavendish area was rescued by a local fire department Sunday afternoon after he was able to call 911.

"When we got him, he was on the bottom of the cliff, on the rocks, and couldn't bear any weight on his feet at all," said Jason Peters, chief of the New Glasgow Fire Department, noting the rocks were slippery.

Peters does not believe the man fell from the nine-metre-high cliff.

"I think he might have been up on some of the rocks and slipped and fell down on to a lower level," Peters said.

The North Rustico Fire Department also assisted in the rescue, as well as Parks Canada staff.

Local fisherman help in rescue

"Some of our firemen rappelled down the bank by rope to get to him, then realized that taking him back up the cliff wasn't an option, so we deployed our boat from North Rustico," Peters explained.

The man was loaded into the small boat with some help from a local fisherman, and was then taken by Island EMS to hospital, Peters said.

Peters spoke to the man Monday morning, he said, and confirmed he has two broken heels. The man told rescuers he had only one bar of cellphone service when he made the 911 call.