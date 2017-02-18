Photographers Jessica MacNeill and Jenna MacFarlane of Grandpa's Antique Photo Studio in Cavendish, P.E.I., were big winners at an international photo contest earlier this month in Las Vegas.

The 2017 Antique and Amusement Photographers International (AAIPI) contest attracted hundreds of entries from photo studios across the U.S., Canada and Europe.

MacNeill and MacFarlane took home the best in show ribbon for self portrait. They also received a Technical Excellence Award for the same photo.

Grandpa's Antique Photo Studio received 11 awards at the event.

Jessica MacNeill of Grandpa’s Antique Photo Studio won the first-place ribbon for portrait of a child. (Antique and Amusement Photographers International)

MacNeill earned nine ribbons, including another first-place ribbon for her portrait of a child and two third-place ribbons.

Other Grandpa's Antique Photo Studio photographers also received ribbons. Audra Carrier and Avery Schurman both received honourable mentions for the humorous portrait category and Carrier earned a third-place ribbon for her boudoir portrait.

AAPI is a professional association for photographers and vendors specializing in souvenir photography, including antique or "old time photos," special events, historical re-enactments and amusement portraits.