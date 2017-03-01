There's talk of starting bus service between Cavendish and Charlottetown this summer.

Visitors would be welcome to ride it, but a key purpose of the bus would be to get employees to and from work.

"For the last couple of years there's been some major challenges with access to labour for operators along the north shore," said Sandi Lowther, president of Tourism Cavendish Beach.

"So ideally, we're going to secure seats for potential employees so they have guaranteed access to transportation."

Sandi Lowther, president, Tourism Cavendish Beach (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Transportation a challenge

Tourism operators employ hundreds of seasonal workers each summer. Many of them are students and young people.

Transportation challenges keep potential employees who live in Charlottetown from accepting jobs in Cavendish, according to Lowther.

"Mom and dad are still working, but the students need to be out here for their shifts and we've just heard for three consecutive years that it's a challenge," said Lowther.

Stops for the 24-seat bus might include North Rustico, New Glascow and perhaps Stanley Bridge, in addition to Cavendish and Charlottetown. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

'Very much at the preliminary stage'

The pilot project by Tourism Cavendish Beach would provide three round trips daily between Cavendish and Charlottetown, from June 23 through Sept. 3. The bus might also makes stops in North Rustico, New Glasgow, and perhaps Stanley Bridge.

Tourism Cavendish Beach is now looking for financial commitments from local business owners to help pay for the service, and hopes to partner with stakeholders.

'We're trying to find a critical mass of tourism operators' - Sandi Lowther, Tourism Cavendish Beach

"It's very much at the preliminary stage. There''s been a lot of work going on behind the scenes," said Lowther. "Where we're at now is trying to find a critical mass of tourism operators to come to the table to make this project work."

Prices haven't yet been decided, but a round-trip fare would likely cost about $10 with discounts for weekly and season passes. The service would cost an estimated $65,000 to $70,000 to run each year, according to Lowther.

Decision in April

Tourism Cavendish Beach hopes to run the pilot project this summer and next.

The group hopes to make a final decision on the project in April, based on support from the local business community.