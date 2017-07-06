Traffic restrictions will be in place this weekend in Cavendish, P.E.I., to deal with the high volume of vehicles from the Cavendish Beach Music Festival.

RCMP say the restrictions are necessary to manage traffic flow and ensure safety.

From about 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Thursday to Sunday, Route 6 between Cavendish Corner and the Cavendish Beach Boardwalk will be closed to all inbound traffic to allow the mass flow of vehicles and pedestrians leaving the festival.

A plan has also been put in place for vehicles leaving the site.

A large version of the traffic plan is available on the Cavendish Beach Music Festival website. (RCMP)

People picking up or dropping off at the site are asked to familiarize themselves with the traffic plan. A large version of the map is available on the festival website.

Despite the traffic planning, RCMP warn there will be congestion and they urge people to be patient in order to ensure everyone's safety.