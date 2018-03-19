The P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission has approved an expanded licensed area for this year's Cavendish Beach Music Festival.

Following a prior approval from the Cavendish resort municipality council, the P.E.I. LCC also approved requested changes to expand the site's liquor license from Whitecap Entertainment, the producers of the event.

Previously, there was a segregated licensed area where people were ID'd and given bracelets as they come in and the rest of the site was alcohol-free.

Now, it will be an all-ages venue with alcohol made available on most of the site. There will be a specific dry section that will be alcohol-free, but the rest of the grounds will be licensed.

The site has been fully licensed for two events before, including the Rod Stewart concert.

The festival will also run 15 minutes later into the evening to 11:15 p.m. Organizers hope that will allow for a staggered closing time and lead to a more orderly exit from the site.

Up to 25,000 people attend the festival each day. The changes would also allow EMS providers and security to move freely inside of the venue, organizers said.

The annual music festival will take place July 6–9 in Cavendish.

More P.E.I. News