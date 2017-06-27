RCMP are sounding a word of caution to people buying tickets to the Cavendish Beach Music Festival.

They're investigating a case of fraud involving tickets being resold online.

RCMP say Halifax Regional Police were contacted Monday, after two copies of the same ticket showed up in Halifax.

The private, online seller claimed to have a pair of $500 V.I.P. weekend passes for sale, and was willing to let them go for $300 each or best offer.

The problem was spotted when people showed up at an early-bird event in Halifax to get their wrists bands.

Island RCMP say more fraudulent copies of tickets could be out there — and could result in a sour note to someone's concert plans.

"I'd hate to see someone travel all the way to Prince Edward Island from off-Island for the concert, as many people do, and get to the gate and find out that the ticket has already been used and is no good," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie.

Get ID

Baillie said it's impossible to know if an electronic ticket purchased privately has been duplicated.

It helps to know who you're buying from.

"Obtain identification in case something does go wrong and the tickets can't be used," he said.

Festival runs July 7-9

Cavendish Beach Music Festival is hosted in an outdoor concert venue on P.E.I.'s north shore each year and draws thousands of music fans from across the region.

The Cavendish Beach Music Festival draws thousands of people to P.E.I. from across the region. The event runs July 7-9 this year. (CBC)

This year's mainstage line-up includes Zac Brown Band, Kip Moore and Little Big Town. CBMF runs July 7-9.