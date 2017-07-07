Country music fans set up lawn chairs and planted themselves in front of the Cavendish Beach Music Festival's stages on Friday for the start of a weekend of live entertainment.
Among the acts performing on three stages include Chad Brownlee, Brandy Clark and the headline act Zac Brown Band. CBC P.E.I.'s Nicole Williams made the trip to Cavendish Beach on Friday for the start of the festival.
Lots of lawn chairs
Mountain Faith Band
Selling flowers for Hospice PEI
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Where the hot wind blows: Hot, windy days more common recently
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Baby lobster abundance suggests strong harvests will continue