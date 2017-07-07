Country music fans set up lawn chairs and planted themselves in front of the Cavendish Beach Music Festival's stages on Friday for the start of a weekend of live entertainment.

Among the acts performing on three stages include Chad Brownlee, Brandy Clark and the headline act Zac Brown Band. CBC P.E.I.'s Nicole Williams made the trip to Cavendish Beach on Friday for the start of the festival.

Shelly O'Donnell made the trip to Cavendish Beach from Norton, N.B. She said she's especially excited to see the Zac Brown Band perform. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Lots of lawn chairs

The crowd started filling in on Friday afternoon for the start of a weekend of country music at Cavendish Beach. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Mountain Faith Band

The Mountain Faith Band helped get the festival underway on Friday. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Selling flowers for Hospice PEI