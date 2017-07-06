Country music fans are ready for a weekend of music at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival and the festival's president says they are more than prepared to deliver.

Jeff Squires, the CEO of Whitecap Entertainment, said everyone involved with the company that produces the festival knows what they are in for and has done a good job to be ready.

Changes worked

After making a few big changes in 2016 to improve the experience for concertgoers and others in the Cavendish area, Squires said the feedback was positive and the changes will remain for this year's event.

They included having extra police officers on and around the concert grounds, opening more access points and parking lots, and using a different system for handing out wrist bands.

"There was a lot of time spent between fall of 2015 to the summer of 2016 and I think there was a lot of people had input…whether it was road infrastructure, cellular service, how vehicles and pedestrians moved themselves around to and from the venue."

Get there early

Squires suggested people get to the festival site early to enjoy the festival experience and entertainment.

"I always say get in here early," he said. "We're finding every year people are getting to the festival earlier in the day. Other years people were coming at six, seven o'clock. We're finding now the venue is getting very full earlier in the day at three, four o'clock."

This year's headline act is the Zac Brown Band, which performs Sunday night.