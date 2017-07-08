It was another sunny day on Saturday sprinkled with a few clouds for the second day of the three-day Cavendish Beach Music Festival.

The crowd filled in throughout the day, planting lawn chairs in prime locations for another round of country music.

Some of the performers scheduled to perform include Kip Moore, Kane Brown, Madeline Merlo and Chad Brownlee.

The RCMP said it was concerned with underage drinking at the event, and struck an arrangement with festival organizers to remove wristband concert passes from underage people trying to enter licensed areas.

The wristbands are taken away for a day and then returned the following day. On Friday night, police say nine wristbands were revoked.

Even so, there was lots of fun happening on Saturday, and CBC P.E.I.'s Nicole Williams made the trip to Cavendish Beach and took to social media to capture the day's activities.

Cowboy skills being put to the test today #cbmf2017 #PEI pic.twitter.com/8BiOgH41dl — @NicoleatCBC

The sun bathers are back #Cbmf2017 #PEI pic.twitter.com/I2sp5X8AFX — @NicoleatCBC

RCMP warning festival wristbands will be removed from underage attendees trying to get into licensed areas #cbmf2017 #PEI pic.twitter.com/nJlQ7BcbRK — @NicoleatCBC

Crowd is starting to build up! #cbmf2017 #PEI pic.twitter.com/d2K3n8atFQ — @NicoleatCBC