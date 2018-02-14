RCMP are investigating graffiti vandalism at a Catholic church in Stratford, P.E.I.

Police say the vandalism happened sometime overnight between Feb. 8 to Feb. 9.

According to a release, Our Lady of Assumption Church sustained extensive damage to the entire building, including spray painted words and graphics. Homophobic slurs were written on the glass doors.

Police say the church was vandalized extensively. (RCMP)

Cpl. Scott Gosse, of Queens County RCMP, said the investigation would determine the extent of the charges involved based on the intent of the perpetrators.

"Certainly it's a concern for us," he said. "It could be a simple thing where somebody's making those comments based on circumstances and it's not true feelings or true nature of the incident."

There have been no other incidents of a similar nature that the RCMP are aware of, he said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for assistance from the public to identify the culprits.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.