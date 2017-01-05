Catholic priests on P.E.I. are divided over whether to perform what used to be called last rites and funerals for people who choose assisted death.

Bishop Richard Grecco of the Catholic Diocese of Charlottetown said he held a gathering of priests to discuss issues around assisted dying, which the church opposes but has been legal in Canada since June.

"Some were very happy, some were very angry because everybody wants a very clear-cut answer on every moral issue," he said on CBC P.E.I.'s Mainstreet.

Grecco said in his 40 years as a priest, he has never denied a funeral to someone who has committed suicide.

'Sacrament of anointing'

As for performing last rites, which is now referred to as "sacrament of anointing," Grecco said that decision will be left to individual Island priests on a case-by-case basis.

'It does require human judgment and a human heart and mind, along with the church's guidance and specific teachings on assisted suicide." — Bishop Richard Grecco

"When it comes to applying it in a particular case, it does require human judgment and a human heart and mind, along with the church's guidance and specific teachings on assisted suicide and euthanasia," he said.

The "interior disposition of the person" would be a factor on whether they would be anointed, Grecco said.

"We know very clearly in the administration of the sacraments if people are adverse to it and don't believe in it and reject them, well, you can't anoint people," he said. "There has to be an openness and a sign of faith there that this is important to me."